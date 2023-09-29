Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday, September 28, announced to make relevant changes in the school curriculum, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Addressing the gathering during state level function to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan, he announced that to make relevant changes in the school curriculum to keep the younger generations abreast about the lives, philosophy and teachings of great Sikh Gurus, seers, saints, prophets and martyrs.

The chief minister said that the youth of the state should take inspiration from these noble souls for which necessary changes in the syllabus of schools will be made.

Mann said that this will help in perpetuating the glorious legacy of the state amongst our coming generations. He said that the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam still remain unfulfilled as corruption, nepotism and poverty still rule the roost. He said that those who came into power after Britishers plundered the country more mercilessly than the foreigners. B

hagwant Singh Mann said that he is peeved to hear when some people say that the rule of the Britishers was better than this day, adding that this notion needs to be changed.

He said that following the ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the state government has given more than 36,000 jobs to the youth of the state in a transparent manner.