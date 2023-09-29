During the ARIT-2023 National Conference at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy revealed that plans are underway to send proposals to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the establishment of a new medical college within Andhra University, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

"In addition to the existing courses in Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Psychology, there is a growing demand for medical courses at Andhra University," Prasad Reddy noted at the conference organised by the AU Department of Nuclear Physics and the National Association for Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation in Industry (WARI).

The VC also mentioned the notable advances made by Andhra University in the past four years which included the integration of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, introduced by the Central Government, into Andhra University's educational programmes.

While delivering his speech at the conference at Andhra University, VC Reddy also drew motivation from Stanford, which fosters innovation and inventions similar to those in Silicon Valley.

The chief guest at the conference was Dr Abraham Varghese who spoke about wide-ranging opportunities in radiation technology and urged young scientists to seize these opportunities to drive innovation and explore new trends.

An exhibition showcasing radiation technology panels was inaugurated by VC Prasad Reddy and other guests, including BRIT Chief Executive Pradeep Mukherjee, NARI General Secretary PJ Dandy and others.