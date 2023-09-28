The number of students who have taken their own lives this year has risen to 26, with another student in Kota, Rajasthan, dying by suicide on Wednesday, September 27.

The 20-year-old student, Mohammad Tanveer, hanged himself in his dorm on Wednesday night.

Tanveer, who was born and raised in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Kota with his father and sister last year in order to study for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). His father teaches at a Kota coaching academy.

Tanveer was studying for NEET while at home. His sister is also preparing for the exam, reports IANS.

Tanveer's suicide, and the reason behind it, are currently being investigated. The body of the deceased has been taken into custody and will be subjected to a post-mortem examination. His relatives are being questioned.

In Kota, 26 students have died by suicide since January of this year. Earlier this month, a NEET aspirant from Ranchi, Jharkhand took her own life while preparing for exams in Kota. This aspirant died by hanging herself in her hostel room.

To prevent student suicides, several measures have been taken such as installing ceiling fans that have springs that prevent people from hanging themselves and cancelling the Saturday exams so that students are not under pressure.