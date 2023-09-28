A local hospital in West Bengal's Birbhum district admitted about 150 kids from the residential school in Jharia in Jharkhand's Pakur district, which is close to the borders of Bengal and Bihar, reports IANS.

On Wednesday night, September 27, the students were hospitalised after they allegedly complained of feeling uneasy following dinner.

According to reports, every single student who was taken to the Rampurhat Government Medical College & Hospital in Rampurhat, West Bengal's Birbhum district, was absolutely safe. The hospital staff believes that the illness was related more to fear than to food poisoning.

The school administration had informed the hospital administration that a few students had reported feeling queasy after supper and were experiencing nausea. Then, one of the students said that he had discovered a lizard's leg in one of the dinner plates, and in response, other students expressed similar complaints of nausea and a propensity to vomit.

The school administration decided against taking a chance since lizard limbs are extremely dangerous and can pose serious risks. Since Rampurhat Government Medical College & Hospital is the nearest to the residential school, they called the officials there right away and arranged for the admission of all 150 pupils to the emergency department of the hospital.

However, the students who mainly complained about stomach uneasiness and vomiting tendency after dinner were kept under watch till the morning of today, Thursday, September 28.