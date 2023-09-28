The agitating AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) students in Odisha got into a scuffle with the police on Wednesday, September 27, as they continued their month-long protest for the creation of new posts for AYUSH medical officers.



The protestors alleged that the police had to intervene after a group of outsiders entered the protest site along with the AYUSH students and created "indiscipline". Police have detained several students in the process.



Dr Lopamudra Khatoi, General Secretary, All Odisha Ayush Students’ Association (AOASA), told EdexLive, “We could not identify all the people who entered the protest site and created this trouble for the protestors. However, the students were not involved in any such activities.”



The association also met Shubha Sarma, Commissioner cum Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha yesterday, September 27. Dr Khatoi informed that the students were assured that their concerns would be addressed after the ongoing monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly concludes.



“We were informed that our demands are genuine and would be addressed as soon as the State Assembly has concluded. We do not know if we will continue with our protest or not. The association will discuss the future course and decide in the coming days,” she informed further.



The agitation started on August 25 in seven medical colleges all across the state against the non-creation of new posts for AYUSH doctors.