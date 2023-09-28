Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, stated on Wednesday, September 28, that the state government is considering eliminating the requirement of having a minimum of 100 pupils in government middle schools in the state for the employment of art and physical education teachers.

CM Sukhu shared that the state's incumbent Congress government is considering prioritising the interests of the youth and that a decision in this respect would be made accordingly, reports ANI.

Government middle schools were required to maintain a minimum enrollment of 100 students to appoint drawing teachers and physical education teachers, the CM says. However, he adds, the current government headed by him is now dedicated to prioritising the youth's interests and ensuring that every student receives a comprehensive education.

Previously, the previous BJP government in the state placed a condition of enrollment of at least 100 pupils for recruitment of these instructors in the Government Middle Schools on November 19, 2018, according to a statement from the Himachal Pradesh state government.

According to CM Sukhu, the Education Department has been asked to begin the process of eradicating the same as soon as possible.

"This proposed change is aimed at expanding educational opportunities and strengthening the teaching workforce throughout the state," he said.