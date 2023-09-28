Ever since the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MoHFW) reduced the cut-off percentile for National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023 counselling to ‘zero’, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been facing several online allegations.

While this new move by the ministry ignited a debate across the medical community, a few even took to social media accusing the Health Minister of implementing this percentile only to enable his daughter to secure a medical seat. Several netizens took to social media platforms alleging that the cut-off has been reduced by the ministry so that Mansukh Mandaviya’s daughter Disha Mandaviya could get admission.

Responding to these allegations, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya clarified in a televised interview with Bharat 24, “First of all my daughter has not even applied for the NEET exam. So whether or not the relaxation has been issued for that purpose is out of the question.”

The Health Minister was speaking at the Swasthya Bharat Samman Conclave by Bharat 24.

The minister also clarified that the NEET-PG 2023 cut-off was reduced because a huge number of medical PG seats were being left vacant every year. He added that this year, as many as 10,000 to 13,000 PG medical seats were expected to be left vacant after the counselling process.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reduced the cut-off percentile to zero for NEET-PG 2023 counselling via a notification dated Wednesday, September 20.