Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist Gita Gopinath on Wednesday, September 27, for hosting a group of state government school students on a study tour in the United States.

The chief minister expressed his delight and pride at seeing the students on the world stage, according to PTI.

"Thank you for meeting our children and receiving them with such warmth Gita Gopinath, their bright smiles say it all! I truly believe that education is the biggest catalyst in not just transforming individual lives but in transforming entire communities," Reddy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Similarly, Gopinath, the Bretton Woods institution's first Deputy Managing Director, expressed her delight at welcoming the students to the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC.

"It was really nice to welcome the students of Andhra Pradesh to the IMF. I am glad they made a stop at IMF headquarters as part of their UN and US tour," she said on X.

In addition to Gopinath, the students have also interacted with IMF Executive Director Krishnamurthy V Subramanian.

Earlier that day, the students went to the World Bank for a casual lunch and a presentation on education and health by Rifat Hasan, Tracy Wilichowski, and Laura Gregory.

The students also visited the United Nations as part of their journey, which lasted from September 15 to September 28, and was designed to provide them with a larger perspective on global sustainability and educational systems all over the world.