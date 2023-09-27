With the release of the 17th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2023-24 on Tuesday, September 26, it was revealed that eight schools from Kerala bagged the top 10 all-India ranks in miscellaneous categories.



The annual survey is conducted by the education magazine EducationWorld, in association with C Fore. Two schools from the state figured among the top 10 all-India ranks in the Government Boarding Schools category, according to The New Indian Express.



While Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Chennithala, and JNV, Alappuzha, climbed to the second position from the seventh spot last year, JNV, Chendayad, Kannur, came tenth in the category of Government Boarding Schools.



The Government VHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, retained third position in the State Government Day Schools category; Pallikoodam School, Kottayam, clinched the third spot among Day cum Boarding schools. Last year, the school was placed in the fourth position.



In the Central Government Day Schools category, the Navy Children School from Kochi and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, bagged the fourth and sixth positions, respectively.



Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram, clinched the tenth spot in the Boys Day School category, while Sadhbhavana World School, Kozhikode, also bagged the same spot in the International Day-cum-Boarding Schools category, making the state one of the best when it comes to providing quality education to students.