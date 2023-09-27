A group named Collective Delhi (@COLLECTIVEDelhi on X, formerly Twitter) shared a post on their platform intimating students about the event that is to take place at the Sabarmati Hostel mess of JNU, New Delhi (Jawaharlal Nehru University).



Posted on September 27, the post reads, "Join us to read Bhagat Singh on the eve of his 116th birth anniversary, 9.30 pm at Sabarmati Hostel Mess, JNU."



The event titled Bhagat Singh, Tu Zinda hai! (Bhagat Singh, You live for eternity!) is inviting the students to congregate for a reading of Bhagat Singh's 1928 article published in Kirti on the role of students in the freedom struggle.



The event would culminate with another reading of the last petition that was written by Bhagat Singh from Lahore jail in the year 1931.



Bhagat Singh and his ideals

Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary and a freedom fighter who was sentenced to death by the British Government in the Lahore Conspiracy Case on March 24, 1931. He is termed as a National Hero and has been given the title of 'Shaheed' or a Martyr.

With his writings, Singh idealised an India without any foreign intervention draining its resources and for the people to realise the importance of the struggle for Independence. With his last petition, Bhagat Singh did not relent to the power of the Britishers but further lent the message that the war that had been waged would not be over.