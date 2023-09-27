More than five lakh former students of government schools across Tamil Nadu have registered with the alumni forums so far. Around 77% of the 37,558 government schools in the state have identified at least 25 students to be part of the forums. The skills of interested alumni will be utilised in various activities like providing career guidance to students, identifying out-of-school children, art and culture initiatives, inclusive education and sports.

In June this year, the headmasters in government schools were asked to identify at least 25 alumni and register them on the department's website as part of its efforts to enhance community involvement in the administration of government schools. Former students were invited to schools last year to share their experiences and provide guidance to Class XII students about pursuing higher education.

Officials from the school education department, involved in this initiative, have noted that higher secondary and high schools are finding it relatively easier to reconnect with former students. However, primary schools are facing significant challenges in locating their former students, as they have been disconnected from the schools for a very long time. These schools have taken help from the local people to do it.

The registration is open to all former students, and they can also register through the Namma School website.

The school education department is also mulling how to vet the former students in case they are interested in engaging with the students. As a pilot project in the Nilgiris, the department involved 61 former students who were interested in the out-of-school survey. "Since it would be helpful to have people from the local community do the survey and motivate the students come back to education, more than 100 students of Classes X to XII, who went out of contact with the schools, were traced. They either joined higher education or continued in schools," said an official.

Many top government officials, scientists and accomplished professionals in various fields were once students of government schools. The initiative will continue in the coming years as building such a database and connections can benefit the education in government schools in the future, they added.