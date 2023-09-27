A Class IX student from Odisha's Rourkela lost his life after being stoned to death by two of his mates over a petty fight in Sundargarh's RN Pali area.



The 15-year-old's body was recovered after a toiling search in a bushy area along Hecket Road in RN Pali on Tuesday, September 26. The police have also detained two juvenile offenders of Orampada and another teenager who is a witness to the crime, according to The New Indian Express.



As per sources, the police said that the victim and the two accused studied in Class IX but belonged to different schools. The police also added that the three students were acquainted with each other and reportedly, were friends.



The victim went missing on Sunday evening, following which, his parents had lodged a missing complaint with the RN Pali police station. The victim's family members and neighbours continued their search but failed to trace him. Subsequently, the boy's family picked up hints about the incident and the possible involvement of the juvenile offenders.



Panposh Upasana Padhi, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), said that the cops could successfully zero in on one of the two accused after the boy's parents provided clues that their son used to spend time with them.



Tussle over earphones

It was revealed after a preliminary investigation that on the day of the brawl, the three teenagers were on a pleasure trip on bicycles. Near the crime spot along Hecket Road, they picked up a quarrel over the sharing of earphones. Later, the quarrel turned into an intense physical fight where the victim was attacked with stones. The two accused had fled from the scene immediately. According to The New Indian Express, the offenders will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.



The body of the victim has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is on, the SDPO added.