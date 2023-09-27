A schoolgirl from Lucknow faced harassment as a former student disguised in the school uniform he once wore, walked into his alma mater (the girl's school) and subjected the minor to a frustrating encounter. According to IANS, this is not the first time the female student has been subjected to such a harrowing ordeal.



The accused Mohit Rajput, 19, has been arrested and is being questioned by cops.



The incident took place on September 23, Saturday, after the accused boy had allegedly hurled abuses upon the young girl as she was exiting the school premises after classes.



The girl overlooked the misconduct but after the second encounter which was reported on Monday, September 25, a case was registered by the girl's brother at the police station.



Boy entered school in old uniform and backpack

The accused boy was found wearing his old uniform, carrying a backpack and walking into the school. The girl, along with her fellow classmates, soon identified the accused and informed the class teacher, who promptly alerted the school’s principal.



He reached the girl’s classroom and when other students saw him, they informed the class teacher and principal.



The school administration then took prompt action and locked the school's main gate and a search was launched for him. The boy scaled the boundary wall and fled, abandoning his two-wheeler and bag. According to IANS, the school administration handed over both items to the police and they started an investigation.



The Station Head Officer (SHO) of Banthra police station in Lucknow, Hemant Kumar Raghav, said the accused was arrested and was being interrogated.