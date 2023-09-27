A 17-year-old college student was allegedly sexually assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kendrapara, Odisha on Monday, September 25. The Tata Magic vehicle driver, identified as 45-year-old Sumant Mallick, is on the run since the victim filed a complaint yesterday, Tuesday, September 26, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. The driver hails from Badatota village under Jamboo marine police station.

This harrowing incident happened at 9 pm when the 17-year-old got on a passenger vehicle at Gopa Chhack, located on the National Highway under Kendrapara Sadar police station when she was going back to her village after classes.

As per the survivor, after her co-passengers got down where they needed to, she was the only passenger left in the vehicle. The driver, taking advantage of the situation, allegedly sexually assaulted her. This was despite the victim protesting throughout the ordeal, asking him to stop.

After getting her complaint, a case was filed against Mallick under several sections of the IPC including sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 294 (using obscene language), and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

The police informed that after finding out about the complaint, the accused fled to his village.

"We have formed a team to apprehend him and ensure justice for the girl," said Kendrapara Sadar police station IIC Saroj Kumar Sahoo. Efforts are on to locate the driver and bring him to book, he added.