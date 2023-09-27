The meeting of Jadavpur University's (JU) working committee went in vain as even after a long 12-hour consultation, the authorities failed to reach a conclusion regarding the implementation of the anti-ragging measures as outlined by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and mandated by the Supreme Court, according to IANS.



The officials said that the inability to reach a conclusion was due to the objections raised by a section of the students’ unions who opposed certain decisions proposed by the university authorities.



Separate hostel for freshers and first-year students

But the interim Vice-Chancellor of JU, Buddhadeb Sau, added that a proposal has been unanimously agreed to and has been passed by the working committee regarding the separate students’ hostel for the freshers or first-year students. It has been decided that the process is expected to be completed by October 10.



Although, no decision has been reached regarding the schedule of the next meeting of the working committee on the matter.



The authorities said that the report of the internal probe committee of JU, in relation to the unfortunate death of a fresher inside the campus's hostel on August 10 was also submitted in the working committee meeting.

,

But they added that they could not arrive at any conclusion on disciplinary actions against those students who were found guilty in the matter.



One of the members of the committee also said the decision has been opposed by a section of the students’ unions as a retired defence personnel was inducted into the internal security team of the university.