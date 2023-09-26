After three schools in Priol, South Goa complained about the presence of worms in the midday meal's soya chunks pulao, food samples were collected by the officials of the Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration today, Tuesday, September 26, as per IANS.



The Director of Education Shailesh Zingade told IANS that after complaints were received, Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration officials were summoned to take samples. He further added that the food samples have been collected and they are awaiting the report to further probe the situation. Till then, the supplier has been asked to halt the supply till the issue is cleared.



According to sources, action will be taken against the self-help group (SHG) supplying the midday meal, if it is found faulty.



Another officer said that the rice dish was supplied to three schools and when students tried to eat it, they found the worms in the chunks of soya.



The midday meal is distributed in several schools and is given to students from Classes I to VIII. At around, 1.6 lakh students are benefited from the mid-day meal scheme. These students are now currently studying in 1400 aided and government schools of the coastal state.



There are up to 100 SHGs engaged in preparing midday meals in Goa, and around seven parent-teacher associations cook for their schools with help from the government.