A professor from the University of Hyderabad has been bestowed with one of the most prestigious grants in the field of Science, the JC Bose National Fellowship Award, according to a press release on Tuesday, September 26.



Professor M Jayananda, a senior professor and Head, Centre for Earth, ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected to JC Bose National Fellowship in recognition of his outstanding contributions to solid earth sciences.



What's his research about?

Understanding of the origin of the habitable continents of Earth is a big challenge and to know it, one has to deeply research the evolution of the continents, oxygenation of oceans and atmosphere, how the emergence of the biosphere is preserved in the oldest rock fragments and so on, and to predict the long time changes in human living conditions and to evaluate the life span of mankind, one has to understand the early evolution of our planet.



The knowledge accumulated from the early evolution of our Earth is fundamental to the thermal and tectonic history, and the shift to anoxic to oxygenated environments, the emergence of life is quite crucial to study various life forms and understand the depths of planetary sciences.



More about Prof Jayananda

Prof Jayananda research has a significant global impact on the origin of habitable continents, oxygenation of the ocean-atmospheric system of early Earth, Cenozoic surface dynamics including the interplay of climate and tectonics in landscape evolution, topographic built-up along passive continental margin Western Ghats and drainage patterns of rivers.



Professor Jayananda, a celebrated scholar has also worked in European, Japanese and Taiwanese laboratories under prestigious fellowships and has been a visiting professor.



He is one of the highly cited authors in solid earth sciences and has also contributed to the promotion of science in the developing world and simultaneously, has contributed to the global earth science community as Editor-in-Chief of the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) flagship journal - Episodes’ 2009-2013, Editor-in-Chief of the Himalayan Geology (2017-), Associate Editor of Journal of Earth System Science (Springer), Regional Editor of Gondwana Research (Elsevier), Editorial board member Journal of Geological Society of India (Springer), Precambrian Research (Elsevier) and Journal Asian Earth Sciences (Elsevier) and so on.



He has also been conferred several awards and elected to the Fellowship of all three National Science Academies of India which is the highest level of recognition in science.