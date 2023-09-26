A Bharathi-aided primary school in Mullipalayam in Vellore was submerged in knee-deep water and this compelled students to be evacuated to the nearby temples after a heavy downpour, on Monday, September 25, reports The New Indian Express.



The cause behind the water logging is thought to be the absence of a dedicated stormwater drain which is leading to a persistent stagnation of water in the vicinity during rains, according to the teachers.



The Bharathi-aided primary school has Classes from I to V with around 75 students. After the heavy rainfall on Sunday, the water level stagnated at a height exceeding an adult's knee, making it impossible for students to access the school premises.



The teachers add that the persistent stagnation of water adds to their woes and is a constant deterrent for them to carry on with school activities with every instance of rainfall. They said that this can be avoided if a dedicated stormwater drain is built in the area.



Teachers state the cause behind it

A teacher from the school said that the underlying cause behind this is the ongoing work on bridge construction over the sewage line that is restricting the flow of water and hence, forcing the water to recede to the school compound through an opening and causing stagnation in the sewer line. She also adds that the sewage line needs to be cleaned as the blockage is another reason for the water to not flow freely.



The stagnation of water on a rainy day further increases the suffering of the students as it suffocates them and hinders them from using the restroom freely. A resident of the area says that the situation has been continuing for the last 15 years, making it even worse.