An SC (Scheduled Caste) student of Class XI was allegedly punished by his physical education teacher. The student's mother alleges that caste discrimination was at play. The mother of the student also appealed to the district collector and demanded stern action to be taken against them, according to The New Indian Express.



The student's mother, K Ambika, from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, said that she has a son and a daughter who are studying in Karungulam Government Higher Secondary School and that her son studying in Class XI was a topper in his class and had secured 473 marks in his Class X.



Punishment meted out to the boy

When the mother was visiting her son at the school, she witnessed him standing under the Sun as punishment and after inquiring about the situation, she found out that the reason why he was punished was that post-lunch break, he was late to class by two minutes and was not efficiently picking waste in the school, which she claims to be trivial reasons for someone to get punished so severely.



Casteist treatment

Ambika said she later inquired through her children and others that this is not the first time this has happened. The physical education teacher is a Hindu who knows that her son is an SC student and treats other students hailing from the same community in a similar manner.



She added that she was treated with disrespect and her allegations were challenged by the school authorities when she took the matter to them. She was told that they would continue doing the same and that her complaints would have no effect on their activities.



Ambika submitted a petition to the district collector on Monday, September 25 and sources from the district collectorate said that they have immediately alerted the school education department on this issue so that a detailed inquiry can be conducted.