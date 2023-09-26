The Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition against the reduction of the cut-off qualifying percentile to zero for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG), 2023 counselling, as per a PTI report.



The move will now enable all those who appeared for the test to go for counselling.



Bench refused to entertain plea

The hearing was passed against a petition on Monday, September 25, that alleged that such a decision will now allow mediocre medical students to secure seats in specialised postgraduate courses gravely jeopardising public health and putting the medical infrastructure at risk.



The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud as an urgent listing where he said that the plea would be heard during the day.



When the matter came up for hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner said the plea had not been filed for admission alone, and in fact, it was on the issue of the qualifying percentile having been reduced.



But the bench refused to entertain the plea as it was filed not by aspirants.



"You (petitioner) are not an aspirant," the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, told the lawyer representing the petitioners and refused to entertain the plea, according to PTI.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reduced the cut-off percentile to zero across all categories for NEET PG 2023 counselling on Wednesday, September 20, amid the ongoing admission session.



A notice issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate of Health Services, Government of India, read, "It is for the information to candidates that the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical/Dental) for NEET PG counselling 2023 has been reduced to 'zero' across all categories by MoHFW."