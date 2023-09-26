The Manipur government has asked people to maintain a temperate environment after photos of the bodies of two students, who had been missing since July, have gone viral on social media. The government further asked for some time and allow the authorities to investigate the "kidnapping and killing" of the duo, according to PTI.



A statement was issued by the secretariat of Chief Minister N Biren Singh late on Monday night, September 25 saying that the case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



The statement read that the state police have collaborated with the central security agencies, and are actively investigating the case to ascertain the circumstances that led to their disappearance and identify the perpetrators who had murdered the two students.



The students were identified as Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17).



The statement said that the security forces have begun the search and the perpetrators will be caught soon.



According to PTI, a senior officer said that security personnel are on alert, and additional measures have been taken to prevent any incident following the viral photos of the students.



"A swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi," the statement established. It further added that severe punishment would be imposed on any perpetrator found responsible for such a heinous crime.



Missing students

The deceased students first went missing on July 6 and on Monday night, two photos surfaced on social media and one of the two photos reportedly showed the students with two armed men in the frame and the other one was of two bodies.



According to sources, the police had previously denied knowing their whereabouts and said that their mobile phones were found switched off.



The last location of their handsets was traced at Lamdan near the winter flower tourist spot in the Churachandpur district, they had said earlier.