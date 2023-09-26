A private institute in Kochi came into the limelight as the students of the institution took to the streets on Monday, September 25, to protest against the fraudulent practices carried out at the centre, according to a report by The New Indian Express.



The students from the institute claim that they were promised assured jobs with airline companies during admission, but the institute failed to fulfill its commitments. However, such allegations have been refuted by the owner and managing director of the institute, saying that the students have deliberately besmirched the reputation of the organisation.



Students angered as institute didn't keep its promise

According to the students, the institute had assured them that job placements would commence as early as the third month of their one-year diploma course. The students further alleged that the centre had charged them a course fee of Rs 1.5 lakh a year, which is higher than what the other centres charge.

They also say that they were willing to pay the amount as the institute lured them with the prospect of immediate job placements, especially with prestigious airlines like Qatar Airways.



But in contrast to their expectations, none of the students after the completion of a year secured positions with Qatar Airways or even with any domestic airlines. And only a few students from the first two batches secured placements in Qatar but are not receiving the salaries originally promised.



"Many of our seniors only managed to find jobs at local airports, working in cafeterias as waiters!" the students claimed. They also are demanding a refund of the fees they paid to the institute.



Owner calls the accusations baseless

A complaint was also filed by the owner against the protesting students, as they dismissed the allegations as baseless. "These students are making baseless accusations. How can we issue certificates or provide placements to students who haven't taken their exams or paid their fees?" he countered.



The authority says that they have successfully placed students who completed their examinations, and further add that the protesting students are the only ones who haven't participated in the end-of-course examination.



The owner of the institution says that he was forced to file a complaint after the students stormed into his office and verbally abused him and his family, including his wife.



"I have learned that these students have caused similar issues at other institutes they attended," he said according to The New Indian Express.