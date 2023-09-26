To bring a transformation in the arena of developing 6G technologies and impact future wireless standards with InterDigital, a mobile and video technology research and development company, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has announced a bilateral research partnership to develop research prospects, according to a press release by IIT Kanpur, on September 26.



In the partnership, InterDigital will sponsor research and innovation at IIT Kanpur in advancing extreme MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) systems to achieve higher spectrum efficiency and larger network coverage required for 6G network deployments.



These advancements are critical for enabling 6G networks to scale and meet increased bandwidth and coverage demands of advanced applications such as metaverse, holographic communications, and digital twins.



The partnership comes as a result of the growing collaboration between India and the United States around 6G research and is in accordance with a joint statement between the two countries at the recently concluded G20 Summit.



The statement is quite crucial as it highlights the importance of joint research and development in 6G technologies and also acknowledges IIT Kanpur as a key collaborator.



The Officiating Director of IIT Kanpur said that the partnership comes at a time when India has newly launched the Bharat 6G Vision Document and has laid the foundation to become a world leader in 6G technology.