A 15-year-old student was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Sunday, September 24.



As per PTI reports, the Class X student's statement caused resentment among several Hindu organisations after he posted his remarks on social media. The local BJP leaders after screenshots of the student's comments were widely circulated on social media, approached Izatnagar police station and demanded stricter action be taken against him.



Based on their complaint, the police registered a case under the Information Technology Act and the teenager was detained and sent to a child remand home, the police said.



Not the first time

Last month, a professor from Pune's Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce was arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments. The professor was also suspended for making alleged objectionable remarks about Hindu deities during a class.



The professor, Ashok Sopan Dhole, a Hindi teacher at the college was arrested after a complaint was lodged by Ravindra Padwal, a member of a Hindu organisation named Samast Hindu Bandhav.



The professor allegedly had commented on polytheism in Hinduism, during a Class XII lecture on July 25. The FIR lodged alleged that Dhole had insulted the Hindu religion and intentionally hurt religious sentiments.