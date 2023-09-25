A workshop and executive committee meeting with the Under 14, 17, and 19 School Games Secretaries of all districts was organised at the State Office of Samagra Shiksha on Saturday, September 23, in Vijayawada, reported The New Indian Express.



The meeting was presided over by S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education and President of the School Games Federation, who spoke on the occasion about encouraging students to actively participate in sports and directed that at least two talented students from each school should be identified and trained as national-level athletes.



PETs to actively coordinate with state

Kumar said that sports equipment is being provided to schools and the aim is to create awareness about the use of sports equipment in the School Complex organised every month.



He also brought forth the problem of the absence of Physical Education teachers (PETs) within the school complexes and instructed the officials to identify a local teacher and entrust with them the responsibility of promoting sports among the students.



To further encourage the students into actively participating in sports events, he said that all government and privately owned schools should register via the Fit India app and participate in Quiz, Khelo India, Quit India Pledge and other events related to it and upload the related information without fail.



Suresh Kumar also added that the PETs should work closely with the game secretaries and to ensure coordination among them, the PETs should participate in the school sports complex meetings and develop their school and sports.



Additional State Project Director (ASPD), KV Srinivasulu Reddy, said that so far, sports equipment has been provided to schools in 12 districts and the rest of the districts will be provided before October 16.



Other people present at the meeting included Vice-President of the School Games Federation P Parvathi, State Secretary of School Games Federation G Bhanumurthy Raju.