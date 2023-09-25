A student from Thiruvananthapuram's college seized a golden opportunity to participate in an online discussion led by Pope Francis with the teachers and students representing the educational institutions of South Asia, as per The New Indian Express.



Steve Sajan Jacob, a BCA (Business in Computer Applications) student from Christ Nagar College at Maranalloor in Thiruvananthapuram received the opportunity to participate in the synodal encounter titled Building Bridges across South Asia.



The event will be organised by the Loyola University of Chicago (US) and the Pontifical Commission for Latin America (Vatican City) and is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, September 26, at 6.30 pm IST.



The student who is one of the 12 students from India and the only student from Kerala, was selected by the jury panel members of Loyola University of Chicago (US).



What is the initiative?

The initiative is a student-centred and university-organised series of events facilitating the creation of student groups across large geographic regions and engaging students in a dialogue around shared social concerns. The programme aims to create a platform where students can share with the Pope, their group experiences and hopes, and create a sense of commonality, and further accrue leadership skills. The event also aims to create a space where shared goals of peace and harmony can be fostered.



The other participating institutions include St Stephen's College in New Delhi, Loyola College in Chennai, Christ University in Bengaluru, St Joseph's College in Lahore, and St Xavier's College in Kathmandu.



The manager of Christ Nagar College, Rev Fr Cyriac Madathil, CMI, and Principal Jolly Jacob opined that this significant opportunity gained by Steve was a moment of great pride and happiness for the college