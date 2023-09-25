Puducherry Lieutenant Governo (LG) Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan gave the green signal for establishing a nursing college in the premises of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), Puducherry, with intake of 60 seats, commencing this academic year, stated in The New Indian Express.

The new college offering BSc Nursing will be administered by the Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Medical College Society, which also administers IGMCRI.

The LG also approved another nursing college at Karaikal under the Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Health Sciences Research Institute. The student intake here will be 40, starting this academic year.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, a notification was issued granting horizontal reservation of 10% of the total intake of seats to the students who have studied in Puducherry government schools from Class I to XII, and have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), for admission to MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS courses in government/ private self-financing medical colleges in the Union Territory (UT) from the academic year 2023-24.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy had announced that 37 seats in MBBS are reserved for eligible students in the current academic year. This move will particularly help students from rural areas who cannot afford private coaching but have qualified NEET, he said.