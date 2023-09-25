From today, September 25, educational institutions located outside the Nipah containment zone in Kozhikode will begin regular functioning. Students who are residing in the containment zone are barred from attending school, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

As per the Nipah protocol, education institutions need to use masks and sanitiser mandatorily.

On Sunday, September 24, District Collector A Geetha brought out a notice detailing the reopening protocols that educational institutions need to adhere to.

On the same day, Health Minister Veena George informed that five samples which were sent for Nipah testing returned negative. There were no new cases of Nipah on Sunday. As many as 915 people on the contact list continue to remain in isolation.

The health minister was part of an online Nipah core committee meeting also attended by health officials from the district, representatives of various assembly constituencies and district administration officials.

The health minister went on to say that those who are currently in isolation should remain so for 21 days, as per the instructions of the Health Department.