An Indian parliamentary panel has deemed that multiple entry and exit systems in Indian educational institutions are likely to face several issues with implementation in contrast to Western educational institutions.



Difficult to implement?

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur, said in its report tabled in the Upper House last week, that the institutions have not thought very clearly about this problem and how they will resolve it while it is being implemented, reports PTI.



The minister stated that due to the high population, the intake of students in higher education every year is quite high. He also stated that it would be very difficult for the institutions to predict how many students would exit and how many would join midway. It might also create an imbalance between the teacher-pupil ratio, according to the report.



How would it help students?

According to the Guidelines for Multiple Entry and Exit in Academic Programmes offered in Higher Education Institutions issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), flexible learning is important to choosing one's academic pathway leading to the award of certificate, diploma and degree.



Although the option of multiple entry and exit will reduce the number of dropouts and students should get to avail the opportunity of flexible learning, the guidelines added.



"It will reduce the drop-out rate, thus improving Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), which is one of the major objectives of the National Education Policy, (NEP), 2020," the guidelines say.