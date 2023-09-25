A government school teacher (43) was arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Saturday, September 23, for allegedly sexually harassing his student, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A Math teacher at a government higher secondary school near Nedungadu, Karaikal, was identified as the accused. The teacher also ran a tuition centre along with his wife in the village. It was about two weeks ago that the accused teacher allegedly misbehaved and sexually harassed a Class XII student.

Once the student shared what happened with her family, the news started spreading which led to the teacher fleeing. Hence, the tuition centre was also shut. Once the parents started demanding the arrest of the Math teacher, the police started tracing his number. They found him to be in Kumbakonam, where he was staying with his relative.

On Saturday, September 23, he was arrested and booked under the POCSO Act and also produced before a magistrate. Then, he was sent to the Karaikal sub-jail for judicial custody. Investigation is underway.

It may be recalled that under the same act, a teacher in Kalwa was booked for molesting a ClassX girl on the school premises.