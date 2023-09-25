Officials of Kolkata's Jadavpur University have finally started to install CCTV cameras at the main gates of the university, after a prolonged controversy.



According to ANI, the decision to install CCTV cameras at the university was taken after the death of a first-year student who was being subjected to ragging at the hostel by senior students.



Where will they be installed?

An official associated with the project, Subhankar Pal, said that the cameras will be installed at the gates that include five gates of the main campus of Jadavpur University, student hostels and the Salt Lake campus.



Pal, who is associated with Webel Technology, said that they had started the process of installing the cameras on Sunday, September 24 and will try to finish the installation process within 15 days, and 29 cameras will be installed at the main gate of the Salt Lake campus and hostel.



"Three types of cameras are being installed: ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras, high-end bullet cameras and dome cameras. The dome camera will be placed indoors while the ANPR camera will be installed at the gates to capture vehicle number plates," said the official.



One of the members of the project, Mithun Mukherjee, said that among the 29 cameras, six are ANPRs (Automatic Plate Number Recognition) and 20 are bullet cameras for recording the footage of the visitors and three cameras are dome cameras which will be installed in the server room and will be used for protection for overlooking any manipulative activity.



He further added that the server room will be at three places and will be centrally located at the main campus.



Students say not a solution

The decision comes after Swapnadeep Kundu, from Bengal's Nadia District, died last month after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel. The students of the university alleged that such a decision would be a breach of students' privacy, and would not be a solution to stop ragging on the campus.



"CCTVs can only help in detecting who is the culprit. But CCTVs cannot help stop ragging," Subhodeep Bandyopadhyay, General Secretary of Kolkata SFI said.