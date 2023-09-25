After a minor fire mishap at a residential school in Film Nagar in Hyderabad, two boys suffered minor injuries, the police informed The New Indian Express.



A small fire broke out after an oil lamp, placed before an idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, accidentally fell and ignited nearby blankets, but due to the students' quick response towards the incident, further damage was successfully averted.



According to the police, the incident unfolded at Residential Boys School, located in Film Nagar police station limits.



The students had placed a small Ganesha idol in one of the hostel rooms as a part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that began on September 18 in Telangana. The lighting of the oil lamp is a part of the tradition, hence, it was placed before the idol in their residential school where it toppled over and came into contact with blankets nearby, and the blankets swiftly caught fire, triggering panic and chaos amongst the students present in the room.



Students immediately started rushing out and during the process, two 12-year-old boys, Neeraj and another student suffered injuries, they were taken to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.



The authorities and other hostel staff were promptly notified, and the local fire department arrived immediately. They doused the fire, limiting the damage to the area.



Initial investigations suggest that the mishap occurred due to the accidental toppling of the diya. However, further inquiries are underway to determine if any other factors contributed to the incident.