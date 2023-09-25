The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials probing the case of multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, were directed by the Calcutta High Court today, Monday, September 25 to provide the court with an explanation on a prior report submitted on one of the main accused in the case, Sujay Krishna Bhadra.



The report submitted previously had the property details of the directors of a company linked to Bhadra, according to an IANS report.



A single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha observed that certain parts of the report were vague and the bench would like to hear more explanations from the investigation officials of both CBI and ED. The matter will be heard again after 4.15 pm.



In addition to this, Justice Sinha has also raised questions on a report submitted by the ED on the property details of a Bengali silver-screen actor.



A sealed envelope was submitted by the ED last week which had detailed information about the property of this Tollywood actor. Justice Sinha expressed her astonishment over the fact that the name of one actor has been mentioned in this report but previously, the report submitted claimed the involvement of several others.



The ED counsel requested more time as the whole process of accumulation of data is time-consuming and that they need more time for the matter. She first talked to the counsels for the central agencies in the matter and then decided to summon the central agency officials to get explanations on the report directly from them.



To recall, on September 14, the court directed the ED to furnish the property details of the directors of a company linked to Sujay Krishna Bhadra.

Accordingly, the ED sleuths submitted a report on this count to her bench on September 21.