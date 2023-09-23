Today, September 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 16 residential schools for needy children in Uttar Pradesh. The cost of building the schools amounted to approximately Rs 1,115 crore. These schools - Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas have been opened to provide quality education to children of labourers and construction workers and those orphaned in the COVID-19 pandemic, as stated in a report by PTI.

Before dedicating these schools to the nation, Prime Minister Modi interacted with some students. The residential schools, built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore, intend to accommodate 1,000 students each. Also, these will enhance access to quality education and help in the holistic development of children.

Each school is constructed on an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, a playground, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, a hostel complex, a mess and residential quarters for staff members, as stated in a report by PTI.