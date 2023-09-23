Published: 23rd September 2023
Top college majors in India: A look at the most popular fields of study
With over 1,000 universities and colleges in the country, there is a major to suit every interest and skill set. However, some majors are more popular than others
When it comes to choosing a college major, Indian students have a lot of options to choose from. With over 1,000 universities and colleges in the country, there is a major to suit every interest and skill set.
However, some majors are more popular than others. This is because of various factors like job opportunities, potential salary, and social standing.
Here is a list of the most popular college majors in India, in British English:
- Engineering: Engineering is one of the most popular college majors in India, and for good reason. Engineers are in high demand in a variety of industries, including IT, manufacturing, and construction. Engineering graduates can expect to earn a good salary, and they have a wide range of career options to choose from.
- Commerce: Commerce is another popular major in India. Commerce graduates can pursue careers in accounting, finance, banking, and marketing. Commerce is a versatile degree that can lead to a successful career in a variety of industries.
- Business Administration: Business Administration is a broad degree that covers a wide range of topics, including management, marketing, and finance. Business Administration graduates can pursue careers in a variety of industries, including banking, finance, and consulting.
- Science: Science is a popular major for students who are interested in pursuing a career in research or academia. Science graduates can also pursue careers in a variety of industries, such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and IT.
- Medicine: Medicine is a highly competitive major in India. Medicine graduates can pursue careers as doctors, surgeons, and dentists. Medicine is a rewarding profession, but it is also very demanding.
- Arts: Arts is a broad major that covers a wide range of subjects, including literature, history, and philosophy. Arts graduates can pursue careers in education, journalism, and publishing. Arts can also lead to a career in the creative industries, such as film, television, and music.