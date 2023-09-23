The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election concluded on Saturday, September 23, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) sweeping three seats for the President, Secretary and Joint Secretary positions.

In a conversation with Edex Live, the student group expressed gratitude to the university’s students.

“The support that we have received from the students has been huge as all the three positions we have won by a significant margin. It clearly shows ABVP is a prominent student group across all colleges and has been serving the student community,” said Ashutosh Singh, National Media Convenor, ABVP.

Tushar Dedha from ABVP has claimed the presidential position in this year’s DUSU election 2023. Meanwhile, Abhi Dahiya from the NSUI won the vice president post, Aprajita and Sachin Basla from ABVP won the secretary post and joint secretary posts respectively.

“ABVP has always been active around campus, advocating for student issues all year long. This is the reason that we were able to claim this victory once again and we are very thankful to all students for supporting us,” added Ashutosh.

He further said that the student group would take up and prioritise issues like students’ mental health and women safety on campus.

“This year we want to focus on students’ mental health, suicide cases, women safety and other issues that female students face on campus like unavailability of sanitary napkins. We will also ensure to promote affordable education and address the issue of fee hike in university,” he said.