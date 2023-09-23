The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was leading in all the four central panel posts of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) after eight rounds of counting, according to official data. Counting of votes for the DUSU's central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary are underway.



The election was held on September 22. As per the data shared by the Chief Election Officer, DUSU, ABVP candidates were leading on all four posts in the first eight rounds. The Congress-affiliated NSUI was trailing on all the posts.

The DUSU elections have always seen a direct fight between the ABVP and NSUI. About 24 candidates are in the fray for the elections. To recall, the DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.



Giving more details, Chief Election Officer Chander Shekhar said the university recorded a voter turnout of 42 per cent. Around one lakh students were eligible to vote in the election.