The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was leading on three out of the four central panel posts of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) after 14 rounds of counting, according to DUSU election officials, as stated in a report by PTI.



For the post of DUSU president, the ABVP and the NSUI are in a neck-and-neck fight with the former leading by 2,200 votes. While the NSUI was leading for the post of vice-president, the ABVP was leading for the post of Secretary and Joint Secretary by a significant margin.



Counting of votes for the DUSU's central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary are underway. The results will be announced after 26 rounds of counting. The election was held on September 21.

Giving more details, Chief Election Officer Chander Shekhar said the university recorded a voter turnout of 42 per cent. Around one lakh students were eligible to vote in the election. While the voting percentage was higher than in 2019 when a turnout of 39.90 per cent was recorded, it failed to surpass the nearly 11-year-high figure of 2018. The turnouts in 2018 and 2017 were 44.46 per cent and 42.8 per cent, respectively.

Elections at 52 colleges and departments for the central panel were conducted through EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) while voting for the college union polls was on the paper ballot, as stated in a report by PTI.