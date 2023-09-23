The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Srinivasa Rao, who is warden of Srimaan Trust-Battar Gurukulam Padasala in Srirangam, Trichy. The case pertains to the drowning of three students in Kollidam River in Tiruchy district on May 14, 2023, as stated in a report by ANI.



About three people, including Vishnu Prasad, who was studying at a Gurukulam in Srirangam, Trichy district, drowned in the Kollidam River in May this year. In this regard, Srinivasaravao had filed a petition in the Madurai Branch High Court seeking anticipatory bail.



The case came up for trial before Judge Elangovan. Justice Elangovan ordered the petitioner to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Speaking on this, Justice Elangovan ordered, "This amount should be deposited in the trial court in Trichy District and can be taken by the student's parents if required."



Additionally, the court directed the petitioner to appear at Srirangam police station daily till further orders and granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner, as stated in a report by ANI.