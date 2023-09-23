For many aspiring civil servants in India, the path to the coveted Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA) through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is a challenging gamble. As the competition intensifies and success is never guaranteed, it's essential for UPSC aspirants to consider backup plans and alternative career paths. In this context, we explore here the stories of individuals who, while pursuing their UPSC dreams, have also strategically prepared themselves for diverse career options. We also take a look at the stories of aspirants who had once dreamt the UPSC dream but have now manoeuvred their paths to find new passions and career opportunities. These narratives shed light on the resilience and versatility of UPSC aspirants who navigate a path paved with both ambition and contingency.

Saket Kumar, Engineer (last attempt - 2020):

Most UPSC aspirants from the STEM stream typically find opportunities in the private sector. On the other hand, humanities students often pursue PhDs or government service exams. Many individuals also become teachers at coaching institutes, potentially earning between Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 5 lakhs per month. My academic background is in engineering, so my fallback option is the corporate sector. However, I also dream of starting my own UPSC coaching institute someday.

Gaurav Thakur, Phd from Delhi University (DU) (last attempt - 2021):

Personally, I wanted to have a backup plan and couldn't solely rely on the UPSC gamble. After completing my MSc in Biotech from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), I obtained NET-JRF. While pursuing my PhD at DU, I was concurrently preparing for the UPSC exam. Even though I didn't succeed in clearing the UPSC, I have my PhD as a backup and can explore opportunities in academia or research.

Rubal Bansal, PhD scholar and policy making analyst (last attempt - 2020):

My UPSC journey began in 2017, but prior to that I was employed with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Policy Making Department. I actively engaged with both the industry and the government for my projects, establishing a robust network. This provided me with a strong support system to fall back on after my four-year UPSC hiatus. Although facing failure in the UPSC was undoubtedly devastating, it didn't pull me down. In 2019, I enrolled for my PhD while simultaneously pursuing UPSC. Finally, last September I took up an offer I got from National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development.(NABARD) because I had worked with their consulting services earlier. Concurrently, I completed a course at the Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP). I am currently awaiting the completion of my PhD in November, after which I plan to work with organisations like the United Nations. The thing that worked for me was my substantial job experience before undertaking the UPSC journey. However, many peers struggled after UPSC, even those who reached the interview stage. The compounded mental toll in your thirties, dealing with societal pressures, is real. Nevertheless, I firmly believe that the skills acquired during the UPSC journey are never wasted. The key is to persevere and not give up on oneself.