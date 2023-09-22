A final-year BSc student died by consuming poison at her residence in Marrigudem village of Madugulapally Mandal after her father reprimanded her for using her mobile phone. The deceased has been identified as B Ramya, aged 20. She was pursuing a BSc course at NG College in Nalgonda.



Her family members rushed her to Hyderabad for medical treatment. However, she died while undergoing treatment. The Madugulapally police have initiated an investigation into the matter and have registered a case, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666

India and suicides

In India, suicide is a significant concern. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 1,39,123 suicides in India in 2020. This means that one person dies by suicide every 16 minutes in India.



The suicide rate among Indian students is exceptionally high. A study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) found that the suicide rate among college students in India is 16.7 per 1,00,000 students. This is significantly higher than the global suicide rate for college students, which is 10 per 1,00,000 students.