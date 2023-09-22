The Thane police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man for threatening the teaching staff of a college after a supervisor reprimanded a student for copying during an exam, an official said today, September 22. Giving more details, assistant inspector Vaishali Sarwade of Narpoli police station said the incident happened on Tuesday after the supervisor at a college in Bhiwandi caught a Third Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) student copying during a Geography exam.



The supervisor reprimanded the student and warned him against cheating. However, when he continued with the malpractice, the supervisor told him she would report him to the professor. Following this, the student left the premises only to return with one Dadu Gaikwad, who barged into the college and abused the staff, including the principal and vice-principal, as stated in a report by PTI.



Gaikwad claimed that he was the “vice-president of the RPI” (Republican Party of India) and threatened to kill the principal, said the supervisor in her police complaint. A case has been registered against Gaikwad for criminal intimidation but no arrest has been made yet, said the official, as stated in a report by PTI.