The Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) has expressed its solidarity with the protesting doctors at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. These doctors are continuing their strike in response to an incident where a first-year postgraduate (PG) doctor was assaulted by a patient's family. “Our strike will continue till the main accused is not arrested,” asserted Dr Rajan Mehta, junior doctor of MGM Medical College.

To recap, on Tuesday, September 19, a four-year-old child, showing symptoms of malaria, tragically passed away. Subsequently, members of the patient's family allegedly attacked and injured Dr Kamalesh Oraon, the on-duty first-year PG doctor. While Dr Oraon is now in stable condition after recovering from his injuries, concerns about the safety and security of doctors in general have been raised. As a result, junior doctors are demanding the immediate arrest of the primary suspect and have initiated a strike until their demands are met. Dr Mehta explained, "Emergency services will remain operational, but the outpatient department (OPD) and inpatient department (IPD) will be suspended until concrete actions are taken."

The medical community has united in support of these doctors, and on September 21, Thursday, FORDA penned a letter to the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, appealing that the demand of the protesting doctors be addressed. “Regrettably, almost 72 hours have passed since the appalling incident, and the culprits remain at large. This highlights the inadequacy of the local police and administration in responding effectively to such cases. Furthermore, it underscores a grave issue in the state of Jharkhand: the absence of a Medicare Protection Act,” emphasised FORDA in its letter.

The problem of violence against doctors has persisted in India for years, despite the implementation of measures to prevent it. Dr Mehta comments on the incident, stating, "An unprovoked, life-threatening attack on a doctor simply performing their duty is an assault on humanity. We are not gods; please do not place us on such a pedestal. We are ordinary human beings doing the best we can." Dr Mehta also notes that the child was already in a serious condition, and the family had been duly informed of the risks.