In tragic news, a long drive ended a National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal student's life. A second-year BTech student at the NIT, Warangal, lost her life and five other students sustained injuries in a road accident on September 21, Thursday morning at Jangalapalli village crossroads under the Mulugu police station limits, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



As per sources, the students had gone for a long drive in a car towards the Eturnagaram forest area and the incident occurred while they were returning back to the institute. It is learnt that the four-wheeler was speeding and rammed a divider. It subsequently overturned and hit a parked truck.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old T Nissy Siju from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh. She was pursuing Civil Engineering at NIT Warangal. The injured have been identified as Murthuja, Umar, Sai, and Sujith Reddy, all hailing from Hyderabad, and Shreya, a resident of Vijayawada.



Upon being informed by locals, the Mulugu police arranged for the transfer of the injured individuals to the Mulugu government hospital. Later, few of the injured were relocated to private hospitals in Hanamkonda and Hyderabad for more specialised treatment.



Giving more details, Mulugu Circle Inspector (CI) M Ranjith said that a case has been registered under Section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence) and the deceased's body has been sent to the government hospital for a postmortem examination, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.