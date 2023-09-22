In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old engineering student allegedly attempted to slit the throat of a girl student near T Thimmaiah Institute of Technology, Kolar, Karnataka on September 21, Thursday. After administering first aid at the government hospital, the victim was shifted to a Bengaluru hospital for treatment, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Briefing about the girl's condition, Kolar Gold Fields Superintendent of Police (KGF SP) K Shantharaju said the girl is out of danger and stable. Further, he said on the complaint of a policeman, a case of attempt to murder had been registered against the student and he was remanded to judicial custody.



Speaking to TNIE, Shantharaju said Rajappa Puttappa Maradi, a cop attached to Oorgaum police station while patrolling near the T Thimmaiah Institute of Technology, saw a boy talking to a female student. Later, the boy tried to slit her throat with a blade. Immediately, Rajappa attempted to catch the person who escaped from the spot.

He shifted the girl, who obtained injuries on her neck, to a hospital in an auto. After first aid treatment, she was referred to Bengaluru. Giving more details, Shantharaju said during the investigation, the boy has been identified as Preetham Prabhu pursuing the second year mechanical engineering course and the girl has been identified as Irane pursuing electronics and communication.

The police team also arrested Preetham who was produced before court which remanded him to judicial custody, the senior police officer said. Shantharaju said the police will act stringently in any crime cases and students should achieve their goals by concentrating on their studies, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.