Today is the E-day for colleges under Delhi University as the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections are underway. Tea stalls and eateries were decorated with posters bearing candidates' names and photos while pamphlets were strewn all over Delhi University's North Campus as students turned up in large numbers to cast their votes for the university's student body elections, as stated in a report by PTI.



Additionally, supporters of various student groups were seen raising slogans at the campus intersection, reiterating the poll promises of the student organisations taking part in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election.

About 24 candidates are in the battle for the DUSU polls being held today after a gap of three years. While students of day classes were allowed to cast their votes till 1 pm, those from the evening classes could cast their votes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm. Around one lakh students are eligible to vote in the election, which also acts as a stepping stone for budding politicians, as stated in a report by PTI.



The election serves as a crucial platform for students to voice their concerns, elect their representatives and shape the course of campus life for the academic year ahead. The Ratan Tata Library and JP tea stall have become a hub of discussions over the election. Even the rickshaw pullers and autorickshaw drivers were seen discussing the possible outcome of the student body election.



As per PTI, many first-year students were seen filming the scenes on the campus. They also took selfies after casting their votes. Around 500 security personnel have been deployed at Delhi University's North Campus for the election. Adequate arrangements have also been made in the South Campus of the university for the polls.

Giving details about the security arrangements, a police official said, "More than 10 station house officers have been deployed to ensure security at the colleges while 25 police motorcycles are patrolling the area." Police personnel were seen patrolling the campus to ensure no untoward incident took place, as stated in a report by PTI.

The counting of votes will be taken up on Saturday, September 23.