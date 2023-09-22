Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, who was inspecting an MCD-run primary school, was reportedly heckled by the BJP workers on September 21, Thursday. Following the protest by the saffron party workers, the mayor was escorted out by the AAP members to her car, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Opposing the visit of Mayor Oberoi at Pratibha Vidyalaya, Saraswati Vihar, the BJP workers raised slogans against the mayor and claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party councillor Oberoi is taking credit for the infrastructural development done by the then BJP councillor Neeraj Gupta.

MCD's leader of the opposition, Raja Iqbal Singh said that the local councillors were not informed about the mayor's visit and the mayor was allegedly spreading misinformation about the facilities which were already available in the school. "The mayor is behaving like a representative of a particular party who is not concerned with the development of the area and is only misleading the people by making misleading statements," the opposition party leader added.

Condemning the incident, Mukesh Goyal, the leader of the house in MCD, said that the unruly behaviour of the mayor, who is also Delhi's first citizen, is totally unjustified. He added that the claim of BJP workers about the desk and benches being installed during the time of the BJP councillor is utterly false as the mayor went to inspect the new accessories which were installed during AAP's tenure.

The BJP has also announced that they would submit a letter of protest to the mayor for asserting false claims about the infrastructural revamp, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.