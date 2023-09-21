Today, September 21, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted before the Calcutta High Court (HC) the name and details of a Tollywood actor in a sealed envelope whom the central agency sleuths have identified as a beneficiary in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case. Although ED counsel informed the court that the sealed envelope contained the name and details of the actor, he did not name the beneficiary.



However, Justice Sinha, at whose bench ED submitted the sealed envelope, expressed astonishment over the name of just one actor mentioned by ED on this count. "You have got just one name now. But in its previous report, ED made many claims," Justice Sinha observed. The ED counsel argued that since the collection of data is time-consuming, they need some more time on the matter, as stated in a report by IANS.

To recall, on September 14, she directed the ED to furnish the names of Tollywood actors and actresses along with the details of their respective property details, whose names have surfaced in the school job case. She also observed that it would not be unfair to describe the school job case as the 'Burj Khalifa' of corruption.



Today, Kolkata Police faced the ire of Justice Sinha for filing a general diary against ED sleuths in relation to the 15 files inadvertently downloaded by a central agency official via the computer of a corporate entity linked to a prime accused in the case Sujay Krishna Bhadra. She observed that since the event of file downloading was not a criminal case, the police could not take any action on it. "The police cannot take any action in a sub-judice matter," she said, as stated in a report by IANS.