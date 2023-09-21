A primary school located near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Jamunia Jagatpur village panchayat has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure following the sighting of a stray tigress within a 150-meter radius of its premises earlier this week. District basic education officer Devendra Swaroop took the decision on the advice of local forest officials, as stated in a report by IANS.



Speaking on this, the block basic education officer in Puranpur, Pilibhit Vijay Virendra Singh said, "We are preparing to issue an advisory to parents, urging them to assume the responsibility of escorting their children to and from school in groups for the sake of their safety and security during their daily commutes." He added, "The school's teaching and midday meal preparation staff have also been instructed to prioritise the protection of students."

Notably, this tigress has ventured out of the core forest area of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, specifically from the junction point of the Mala and Deuria forest ranges, for over a week. The Chief Wildlife Warden has already granted permission to tranquilise her.

However, due to her constant movement and inability to stay in one location for an extended period, forest officials have thus far, been unsuccessful in administering a tranquiliser dart.



The Sub-divisional forest officer for the Puranpur circle of PTR, Mayank Pandey, confirmed that high nets have been installed around the school premises to prevent the tigress from entering the campus. The district basic education department oversees more than two dozen primary and upper primary schools in close proximity to PTR, as stated in a report by IANS.