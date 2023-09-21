In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old student of Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University in Lucknow died due to a gunshot wound in Dayal residency in Lucknow's Chinhat area in the wee hours of today, September 21, Thursday. The BCom (Honours) student, identified as Nishta Tripathi, was visiting Dayal Residency as her friend Aaditya Pathak had called her.

As per police, a late-night party took place at the apartment where the crime took place. Adding more, they also recovered alcohol bottles from the flat. The police are trying to ascertain if it was a case of accidental firing or if the firing was done as part of a conspiracy.



Additionally, reports claimed that several other students were part of the late-night party. After Nishta Tripathi was shot, she was rushed to Lohia Hospital. However, she could not be saved and was declared dead by the hospital, as stated in a report by IANS.

Further, the police said that the main accused in the case, Aaditya Pathak, has been taken into custody and that a case under Section 302 has been filed in the matter. The police said it is also questioning the other people who were present at the party, as stated in a report by IANS.



Speaking on this, a police official said, "We got information from Lohia hospital at around 3.30 am about a girl named Nishta being brought dead upon arrival. During our investigation. we came to know that the girl was brought with bullet injuries. Her family has been informed. The prime accused Aditya Pathak has been arrested and action will take place against whoever else is responsible for this. Investigation is underway."